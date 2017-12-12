Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies to Boost Global Geopolymer Market at a CAGR of 28.6% (2017-2021): ResearchFox

BANGALORE, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Geopolymer Market by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, RoW); by Application type (Automotive and Aerospace, Building Materials, Others); by End-User (Enterprise, Mid-Size Business, Small Business)" - Outlook (2017-2021) byResearchFox Consulting, the Global Geopolymer Market is projected to reachUSD 7.2 billion by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

Europe - Leading the market (2016); APAC expected to record highest growth rate

Based on geography, the Geopolymer Market has been segmented into North America Geopolymer Market, South America Geopolymer Market, Europe Geopolymer Market, APAC Geopolymer Market and RoW Geopolymer Market. Among these segments,Europe remains the leading market for Geopolymer due to the implementation of European codes in the cement industry and construction sector along with high demand in the aftermarket segment. North Americastands next to Europe in the global market, although APAC is expected to witness highest adoption rate due to growth in the emerging economies and increased penetration of geopolymers in the region.

Automotive and Aerospace to dominate the application sector

By application type, Geopolymer market has been segmented into three main markets viz., Geopolymer in Automotive and Aerospace, Geopolymer in Building Materials and Geopolymer in Others. Automotive and Aerospace is dominating the geopolymer application market due to its greater fire resistance and thermal insulation properties compared to the alternatives. However, the building materials application market is expected to have a significant growth in the coming years as a result of increased construction activities.

Mid-Size companies expected to increase its contribution in the global market

The end-user market for Geopolymer has been segmented into Enterprise, Mid-Size Business, and Small Business. The enterprise companies were the biggest consumers of Geopolymers in 2016. In the coming 5 years, it is expected that the number of mid-size companies would increase contributing to a significant amount of the revenue to the global geopolymer market.

Top Vendors of Geopolymers

ResearchFox has identified and studied the major vendors of Geopolymers and has come up with the market share of each of these vendors. The top vendors of Geopolymers which are identified and discussed in this report include, Schlumberger Limited (France), IMERYS group (France), DowDuPont Inc. (USA), Milliken & Company (USA), United States Gypsum Company (USA), HySSIL PTY LTD (Australia), PQ Corporation (USA), Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK) and others. Majority of the vendors for Geopolymers originate either from North America or Europe region.

Topics Covered in the Geopolymers Market - Outlook (2017-21)

Introduction, Executive Overview, Research Methodology, Market Size and Growth, Competitive Landscape, Company Classification, Region Outlook, Market Metrics, Porter's Five Forces Model, Analysis of Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Market Segmentation and Study based on Geography, End-Users and Applications.

