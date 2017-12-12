Stethoscope Market Size Worth $522.6 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalstethoscope market is expected to reach USD 522.6 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global increase in cardiac and pulmonary diseases is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increase in investments by key companies and government agencies for development and commercialization of various innovative, accurate, and improved frequency, easy-to-use stethoscopes is likely to drive the market. For instance, in October 2015, Rijuven Corporation launched a new FDA-approved device, CardioSleeve, for pediatric use with electrocardiography skills to convert any existing stethoscope into a smart mobile-connected device with digital auscultation, digital analysis, arrhythmia, or murmur, which can identify heart failure.

Entry of various electronic stethoscopes in the market is likely to drive the segment at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In August 2015, Eko launched the first Android-connected digital stethoscope that amplifies 40X and enables wireless streaming of heart and lung sounds via a mobile app. This device received Class II FDA approval and is compatible with iOS.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Stethoscope Market Analysis By Type (Manual Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stethoscopes-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and availability of technologically advanced stethoscopes are some of the factors expected to boost the market in the coming years

The manual stethoscope segment accounted for the highest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of several products with advanced tunable technology that provides improved clinical accuracy to monitor the cardiac rate.

The electronic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in coming years owing to the introduction of innovative products that can be connected to a computer and enable storage for further analysis & transmission of recorded sounds.

Geographically, North America was the major contributor to the stethoscope market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the launch of advanced products, greater adoption of portable ultrasound stethoscope systems for early detection, and increase in prevalence & diagnosis of lifestyle-associated diseases.

was the major contributor to the stethoscope market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the launch of advanced products, greater adoption of portable ultrasound stethoscope systems for early detection, and increase in prevalence & diagnosis of lifestyle-associated diseases. Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade owing to the presence of local and key market players in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in major markets such as Japan and China . Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2017 to 2025

is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade owing to the presence of local and key market players in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in major markets such as and . is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2017 to 2025 Some of the key players are 3M ; Medline Industries, Inc.; Welch Allyn; GF Health Products, Inc.; Rudolf Riester GmbH; American Diagnostic Corporation; Cardionics; Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG; and Smiths Medical.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stethoscope market on the basis of type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Manual Stethoscopes Electronic Stethoscopes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



