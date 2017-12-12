Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Zendesk's Revenue Surged 39.73%

Stock Monitor: SeaChange Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Zendesk's revenues increased 39.73% to $112.79 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $80.72 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $109.00 million.

Zendesk's reported quarter gross profit increased 39.12% to $79.09 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $56.85 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's operating loss declined to $28.44 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $26.21 million in Q3 FY16.

Zendesk's net loss was $27.70 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $25.83 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's net loss per share was $0.28 in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.27 in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted loss was $0.02 per share for reported quarter, beating analysts' estimates of an adjusted loss of $0.06 per share. The Company's adjusted net loss excluded approximately $23.7 million in share-based compensation and related expenses; $1.0 million of amortization of purchased intangibles; and $0.5 million in acquisition-related expenses.

Segment Details

Zendesk's revenue for the United States Geographic segment was $59.46 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $43.59 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 36.41% on a y-o-y basis. Long-lived assets under this segment were $25.40 million in the reported quarter compared to $26.37 million in Q3 FY16; a decline of 3.70% on a y-o-y basis.

Zendesk's revenue for Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) Geographic segment was $32.45 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $22.60 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 43.56% on a y-o-y basis. Long-lived assets under this segment declined 18.55% to $10.21 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 compared to $12.54 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Zendesk's revenue for the Other Geographic segment advanced 43.74% to $20.89 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $14.53 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's long-lived assets were $7.49 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $8.36 million in Q3 FY16, declining 10.42% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Zendesk had cash and cash equivalents of $92.60 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $77.59 million as on September 30, 2016. The Company's net cash provided from operating activities was $24.74 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $4.00 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Zendesk anticipates revenue to be in the range of $118.00 million - $120.00 million. The Company's GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the band of $29.00 million - $31.00 million, while non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $3.00 million - $5.00 million in Q4 FY17.

For the fiscal year 2017, Zendesk anticipates revenue to be in the range of $425.00 million - $427.00 million. The GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $116.00 million - $118.00 million, while non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the band of $18.00 million - $20.00 million for the full fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 11, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Zendesk's stock slightly climbed 0.86%, ending the trading session at $34.00.

Volume traded for the day: 363.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 16.36%; previous six-month period - up 27.63%; past twelve-month period - up 50.11%; and year-to-date - up 60.38%

After yesterday's close, Zendesk's market cap was at $3.37 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

