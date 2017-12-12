Active-Investors: Wired News - VistaGen Receives US Patent on Methods for Producing Blood Cells, Platelets, and Bone Marrow Stem Cells

Stock Monitor: Pluristem Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Issued US Patent Technology Bears Potential to Impact Direct and Supportive Therapy for Autoimmune Disorders and Cancer

The technology covered by the issued US patent has the potential to impact both direct and supportive therapy for autoimmune disorders and cancer, with CAR-T cell applications, and foundational technology which may provide approaches for producing bone marrow stem cells for bone marrow transfusions. The breakthrough technology was discovered and developed by distinguished stem cell researcher, Dr. Gordon Keller, Director of the UHN's McEwen Centre for Regenerative Medicine in Toronto. Dr. Keller is the Co-Founder of VistaGen and a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

VistaGen Received Notice of Allowance from USPTO for US Patent in August

On August 08, 2017, the Company received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for US Patent Application No. 14/359,517 regarding proprietary methods for producing hematopoietic precursor stem cells.

VistaStem's Strategic Partnership with BlueRock Therapeutics

In December 2016, VistaGen's subsidiary, VistaStem Therapeutics, signed an exclusive sublicense agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics, a stem cell research Company established by Bayer AG and Versant Ventures, for VistaGen's rights to certain proprietary technologies relating to the production of cardiac stem cells for the treatment of heart disease. VistaGen licensed exclusive rights of the cardiac stem cell technologies from UHN. Pursuant to the agreement, VistaGen received an upfront cash payment of $1.25 million from BlueRock, as well as potential future milestone payments and royalties.

About Autoimmune Disorders

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which one's immune system mistakenly attacks the body, like joints or skin. It releases proteins called auto-antibodies that attack healthy cells. Some autoimmune diseases target only one organ. There are more than 80 types of autoimmune diseases, and some have similar symptoms. Often, the first symptoms are fatigue, muscle aches, and a low fever. The classic sign of an autoimmune disease is inflammation, which can cause redness, heat, pain, and swelling.

About VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Founded in 1998, VistaGen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new generation medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company's lead CNS product candidate, AV-101, is a new generation oral antidepressant drug candidate in Phase-2 development. VistaGen is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

VistaStem Therapeutics is the wholly-owned subsidiary of VistaGen, focused on applying human pluripotent stem cell technology platform and CardioSafe 3D™, a customized in-vitro cardiac cell bioassay system, to predict potential heart toxicity of new chemical entities long before they are tested in pre-clinical animal studies and human clinical studies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 11, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, VistaGen Therapeutics' stock tumbled 32.22%, ending the trading session at $1.22.

Volume traded for the day: 5.09 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.14 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 48.78%

After yesterday's close, VistaGen Therapeutics' market cap was at $12.68 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

