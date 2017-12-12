External test systems GCF TST3 and GCF TST4 will have a service break today, December 12, 2017, starting at 15 CET. This break is related to MiFID launch verifications on INET source system this evening.



Both systems are expected to be available normally tomorrow morning.



If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com



For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com