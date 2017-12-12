CALGARY, Alberta, 2017-12-12 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that a recent Nature Scientific Reports has published a 12 page publication on BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitors; RVX-208 (apabetalone) and PFI-1 owned by Resverlogix and Pfizer, respectively. The publication by Lu et al, "BET inhibitors RVX-208 and PFI-1 reactivate HIV-1 from latency", (Scientific Reports 7, Article number: 16646, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-16816-1) demonstrates that both BET inhibitors can reactivate HIV-1 from latency. Persistent latent reservoirs of HIV-1 in resting CD4+T cells are the major obstacle in curing HIV-1 infection. Their conclusion suggests that BET inhibitors, such as apabetalone (RVX-208), are a group of leading compounds for potentially unmasking HIV-1 latency to allow for viral eradication.



Mr. Donald McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are thrilled to learn that additional third party researchers are once again confirming the true potential of BET inhibitors such as apabetalone (RVX-208). As HIV/AIDS has been a decades-long deadly disease, we would like to extend an open invitation to any interested parties, that have the resources, to expedite a new program utilizing either apabetalone or one of our other follow-on BET inhibitors to test this hypothesis and provide a novel therapeutic for this terrible disease."



About Resverlogix



Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is the first and only BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET protein called BRD4. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is the only selective BET bromodomain inhibitor in human clinical trials. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and is expected to be initiated in a Phase 2a kidney dialysis trial designed to evaluate biomarker changes and safety parameters in up to 30 patients with end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis.



