MEDICA Success for Respiratory Monitoring Leader

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading provider of respiratory monitoring technology, PMD Solutions saw outstanding success at this year's MEDICA event. Showcasing its revolutionary RespiraSenseTM product, the high growth early stage medical device company was invited by Enterprise Ireland to be part of the Irish pavilion where they were represented on a world stage among some of the globes leading medtec organisations.

The event coincided with news that PMD Solutions was selected to join the NHS Innovation Accelerator Programme, fulfilling the company's vision of creating a new standard of care regarding in-hospital continuous respiratory rate monitoring. The NHS has confirmed rapid adoption of RespiraSense to transform the national standard of care throughout the UK. Hospitals in Portsmouth, Bradford and London are currently piloting the device as part of the Health Service's innovation accelerator programme.

Currently awaiting FDA clearance, RespiraSense is expected to be ready for sale within the US by Mid-2018. Its anticipated hospitals and urgent care clinics will follow the lead of the NHS, improving the standard of care and creating cost savings through the introduction of a new standard of respiratory monitoring care.

Minister for Trade, Employment, and Business, Pat Breen TD said "I am delighted but not surprised with PMD Solutions' recent successes. I had the pleasure of visiting them at this year's MEDICA event and was extremely impressed by their high levels of innovation and entrepreneurship. It is wonderful to see an Irish company at the forefront of medical technology advances. They serve as a great example to all Irish companies with ambitions to trade internationally."

Sheila O'Loughlin, Senior Market Adviser, Enterprise Ireland states "PMD Solutions has achieved significant traction in the UK market, further strengthened by its recent acceptance on the prestigious NHS Innovation Accelerator Programme. We will continue to support them as they expand in to European and global markets."

Speaking about the company's recent successes, Myles Murray, CEO, PMD Solutions said, "We are most grateful to Enterprise Ireland for giving us this fantastic opportunity to showcase RespiraSense to the global healthcare industry. We have created an innovation that is set to change the face of in hospital monitoring at a global scale, improve patient outcomes and generate substantial cost savings for healthcare providers."

Murray continued, "We are a young company with big ambition. The recent NHS announcement, coupled with MEDICA has allowed us to engage with global leaders and positioned PMD as an international clinical differentiator in the patient monitoring market."

Clinical evaluations of RespiraSense throughout Europe and Australia have seen significant results regarding improving patient care and long-term healthcare economic savings. The device has proven to detect patient deterioration up to 12 hours in advance of an adverse patient event, allowing for early intervention and reducing escalations of care and the associated hospital cost.

About PMD Solutions

Founded in 2011, PMD Solutions is focused on developing innovative and patient friendly technologies to support healthcare provider's early prevention model of patient care. Established on a fundamental clinical need to measure patients breathing rates, which if amiss, is a significant indicator of deterioration, the company develops ground breaking medical devices for the monitoring and diagnosis of respiratory conditions with the fundamental belief of making every breath count. With several clinical applications the primary focus of the technology addresses the global technological deficit of accurate and continuous respiratory rate monitoring.

PMD Solutions operates from Cork, Ireland, a region recognised as one of the largest exporters of medical products in Europe and one of the five global emerging medical device hubs.

