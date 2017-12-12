

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its preliminary traffic for November 2017 increased 2.8 percent from last year, on a capacity increase of 4.3 percent. Load factor for November 2017 was 84.2 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from previous year.



JetBlue now expects fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile growth to range between to be down 0.5% and up 1.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. JetBlue now estimates a negative impact from the recent hurricanes, notably Irma and Maria, of approximately 50 basis points for the fourth quarter, better than the prior estimate of one to two percentage points.



