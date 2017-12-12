

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) said that data from the EMBRACA trial showed the company's BRACAnalysis CDx Test successfully identified patients with metastatic breast cancer or MBC who responded to Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) investigational PARP inhibitor, talazoparib.



The EMBRACA trial (NCT01945775) data were presented last week at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium or SABCS. The study included approximately 400 patients, all of whom tested positive for germline BRCA mutations as determined by Myriad's FDA-approved BRACAnalysis CDx test.



As presented at SABCS, the results demonstrated that patients with gBRCA+ locally advanced and/or MBC demonstrated superior progression-free survival or PFS in patients treated with talazoparib, compared to patients who received physician's choice standard-of-care chemotherapy.



Additionally, the PFS benefit was consistent across metastatic BRCA-positive patients, including those with hormone receptor-positive and triple negative disease.



