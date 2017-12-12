

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation accelerated unexpectedly to its highest level in more than five years in November, on airfares and computer games, official data showed Tuesday.



Inflation rose slightly to 3.1 percent in November from 3 percent in October, the Office for National Statistics said. Price growth was last higher in March 2012. The inflation rate was expected to remain at 3 percent.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be forced to write an explanatory letter to the Chancellor if inflation deviates by one percentage point in either direction from the 2 percent target.



Hence, such a letter is due from Carney. However, as the latest rate-setting session is already underway, the letter is likely to be published only in February. The BoE is set to announce its latest policy decision on December 14.



Most of the cause for today's 3.1 percent inflation will likely prove temporary, James Smith at ING Bank said. The bigger question for the BoE is whether 'domestically-generated' inflation will start to rise in 2018, a key barometer of this is wage growth, the economist added.



'This is one reason why we caution a rate hike next year is still not a done deal, although the more positive news on Brexit - and increased likelihood of a transition period - means that a rate rise in February or March shouldn't be ruled out,' Smith said.



While CPI inflation was higher than the consensus forecast and the Monetary Policy Committee's expectation in November, it has probably now peaked, Paul Hollingsworth, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



As a result, there is little need for the MPC to raise interest rates again quickly in order to stamp out inflationary pressures, the economist noted.



The largest upward contribution to inflation came from airfares and a range of recreational and cultural goods and services, most notably computer games.



Inflation, based on the consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing costs, held steady at 2.8 percent in November.



Likewise, core inflation that excludes volatile energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, slightly faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase.



Another report from the ONS showed that output price inflation climbed to 3 percent in November from 2.8 percent in October. This was the 17th consecutive month of positive inflation and the rate came in line with expectations.



Petroleum displayed the largest annual growth, increasing to 6 percent in November from 4.1 percent in October.



The monthly increase in output prices moved up to 0.3 percent, while prices were expected to rise again by 0.2 percent.



At the same time, input price inflation surged to 7.3 percent from 4.8 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast 6.6 percent increase.



Month-on-month, input prices gained 1.8 percent following October's 1 percent rise. The rate exceeded the expected 1.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX