Printed Electronics Market, 2022 - Commercial and Research Ecosystems & Key Competitive Factors

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Printed Electronics: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report will provide trends, market sizing and forecast across printed electronic component segments, including printing methods, inks and substrates, and across applications including optoelectronics for displays, energy, sensors and radio frequency devices.

Usage of printed electronics will be sized and forecast in terms of revenue for suppliers from key industries, including consumer products, building products, medical and life sciences, advertising, motor vehicles, retail, environmental monitoring, and transport and logistics.

Report Includes

35 data tables

An overview of the global market for printed electronics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

An insight into the types of printed electronics and their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages

Overview of the size, segmentation, and projected growth trends of the printed electronics market

Descriptions of key patents related to the printed electronics market

Profiles of major players and companies in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

Table Summary: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, Through 2022

Figure Summary: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016-2022

3: Market and Technology Background

Printing Methods

Electronic Ink

Advantages and Challenges of Printed Electronics

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Printed Electronics Technology Overview

Electronics Printing

Printed Electronics Materials

OLED Technologies

OLED Commercial Uses

Electroluminescence Technologies

Photovoltaic Technologies

Electrophoretic Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Electrochromic Technologies

Other Printed Electronic Technologies

Table 2: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, Through 2022

Figure 1: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, 2016-2022

Table 3: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, 2016

Figure 2: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, 2016

5: Market Breakdown by End Use

Printed Electronics End-Use Segments

Table 12: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by End Use, Through 2022

Figure 15: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by End Use, 2016-2022

Table 13: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by End Use, 2016

Figure 16: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by End Use, 2016

6: Market Breakdown by Application

Printed Electronics Applications

Table 15: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, Through 2022

Figure 17: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016-2022

Table 16: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016

Figure 18: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016

7: Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Table 19: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Region, Through 2022

Figure 19: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Region, 2016-2022

Table 20: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Region, 2016

Figure 20: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Region, 2016

8: Patent Review/ New Developments

Table 33: Global Patent Review of Printed Electronics, by Country, 2017

Figure 33: Global Patent Share for Printed Electronics, by Country, 2017

Figure 34: Global Patent Share for Printed Electronics by Year, 2014-2017

Table 34: Printed Electronics Patents, by Applicant, 2017

9: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Commercial and Research Ecosystems

Key Competitive Factors

10: Company Profiles

Acreo Ab

Add-Vision Inc. (Avi)

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

Applied Ink Solutions

Ask

Bridgestone Corp.

Cambridge Display Technology Ltd. (Cdt)

Conductive Inkjet Technology

Creative Materials Inc.

Cypak Ab

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. (Dnp)

Delta Optoelectronics Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Gmbh

Dkn Research

Dupont Microcircuit Materials

Durel

Dyesol Ltd.

E Ink Corp.

Electric Vinyl Inc.

Electro-Luminx Lighting Corp.

Elumin8

Enfucell Oy Ltd.

Ev Group

Fujifilm Dimatix Inc.

G24 Power Ltd.

Gemalto

Gwent Electronic Materials Ltd.

Information Mediary Corp.

International Solar Electric Technology Inc. (Iset)

Konarka Technologies Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Lab 126

Litrex Corp. (Subsidiary Of Ulvac Technologies Inc.)

Luminous Media Ltd.

Mark Andy Inc.

Midori Mark Co. Ltd.

Nano Eprint Ltd.

Nanoink Inc.

Nanosolar Inc.

New Long Seimitsu Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Neolux

Novacentrix Corp.

Novaled Ag

Ntera Inc.

Orgatronics B.V.

Ormet Circuits Inc.

Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh

Pixdro B.V. (As Part Of The Otb Solar/Roth Rau Group)

Plastic Logic Ltd.

Plextronics Inc.

Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Polymer Vision Ltd.

Power Paper Ltd.

Preco Inc.

Qinetiq Group, Plc

Schreiner Printronics Competence Center (Formerly Schreiner Variolight)

Sensible Solutions Sweden Ab

Siemens Ag

Stmicroelectronics

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Suss Microtec Ag

Swiss Center For Electronics And Microtechnology Sa (Csem)

Thin Film Electronics Ab (Tfe)

T-Ink

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Touchmark

Unidym Inc.

Universal Display Corp. (Udc)

Vermed Inc.

Xaar, Plc

Xenon Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6c2b86/printed?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716