Printed Electronics Market, 2022 - Commercial and Research Ecosystems & Key Competitive Factors

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Printed Electronics: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report will provide trends, market sizing and forecast across printed electronic component segments, including printing methods, inks and substrates, and across applications including optoelectronics for displays, energy, sensors and radio frequency devices.
Usage of printed electronics will be sized and forecast in terms of revenue for suppliers from key industries, including consumer products, building products, medical and life sciences, advertising, motor vehicles, retail, environmental monitoring, and transport and logistics.
Report Includes
- 35 data tables
- An overview of the global market for printed electronics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- An insight into the types of printed electronics and their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages
- Overview of the size, segmentation, and projected growth trends of the printed electronics market
- Descriptions of key patents related to the printed electronics market
- Profiles of major players and companies in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
- Table Summary: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, Through 2022
- Figure Summary: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016-2022
3: Market and Technology Background
- Printing Methods
- Electronic Ink
- Advantages and Challenges of Printed Electronics
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Printed Electronics Technology Overview
- Electronics Printing
- Printed Electronics Materials
- OLED Technologies
- OLED Commercial Uses
- Electroluminescence Technologies
- Photovoltaic Technologies
- Electrophoretic Technologies
- Sensor Technologies
- Electrochromic Technologies
- Other Printed Electronic Technologies
- Table 2: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, Through 2022
- Figure 1: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, 2016-2022
- Table 3: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, 2016
- Figure 2: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Technology Type, 2016
5: Market Breakdown by End Use
- Printed Electronics End-Use Segments
- Table 12: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by End Use, Through 2022
- Figure 15: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by End Use, 2016-2022
- Table 13: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by End Use, 2016
- Figure 16: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by End Use, 2016
6: Market Breakdown by Application
- Printed Electronics Applications
- Table 15: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, Through 2022
- Figure 17: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016-2022
- Table 16: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016
- Figure 18: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Application, 2016
7: Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Table 19: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Region, Through 2022
- Figure 19: Global Market for Printed Electronics, by Region, 2016-2022
- Table 20: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Region, 2016
- Figure 20: Global Market Share for Printed Electronics, by Region, 2016
8: Patent Review/ New Developments
- Table 33: Global Patent Review of Printed Electronics, by Country, 2017
- Figure 33: Global Patent Share for Printed Electronics, by Country, 2017
- Figure 34: Global Patent Share for Printed Electronics by Year, 2014-2017
- Table 34: Printed Electronics Patents, by Applicant, 2017
9: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Commercial and Research Ecosystems
- Key Competitive Factors
10: Company Profiles
- Acreo Ab
- Add-Vision Inc. (Avi)
- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
- Applied Ink Solutions
- Ask
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Cambridge Display Technology Ltd. (Cdt)
- Conductive Inkjet Technology
- Creative Materials Inc.
- Cypak Ab
- Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. (Dnp)
- Delta Optoelectronics Inc.
- Dialog Semiconductor Gmbh
- Dkn Research
- Dupont Microcircuit Materials
- Durel
- Dyesol Ltd.
- E Ink Corp.
- Electric Vinyl Inc.
- Electro-Luminx Lighting Corp.
- Elumin8
- Enfucell Oy Ltd.
- Ev Group
- Fujifilm Dimatix Inc.
- G24 Power Ltd.
- Gemalto
- Gwent Electronic Materials Ltd.
- Information Mediary Corp.
- International Solar Electric Technology Inc. (Iset)
- Konarka Technologies Inc.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Lab 126
- Litrex Corp. (Subsidiary Of Ulvac Technologies Inc.)
- Luminous Media Ltd.
- Mark Andy Inc.
- Midori Mark Co. Ltd.
- Nano Eprint Ltd.
- Nanoink Inc.
- Nanosolar Inc.
- New Long Seimitsu Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Neolux
- Novacentrix Corp.
- Novaled Ag
- Ntera Inc.
- Orgatronics B.V.
- Ormet Circuits Inc.
- Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh
- Pixdro B.V. (As Part Of The Otb Solar/Roth Rau Group)
- Plastic Logic Ltd.
- Plextronics Inc.
- Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Polymer Vision Ltd.
- Power Paper Ltd.
- Preco Inc.
- Qinetiq Group, Plc
- Schreiner Printronics Competence Center (Formerly Schreiner Variolight)
- Sensible Solutions Sweden Ab
- Siemens Ag
- Stmicroelectronics
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Suss Microtec Ag
- Swiss Center For Electronics And Microtechnology Sa (Csem)
- Thin Film Electronics Ab (Tfe)
- T-Ink
- Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.
- Touchmark
- Unidym Inc.
- Universal Display Corp. (Udc)
- Vermed Inc.
- Xaar, Plc
- Xenon Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6c2b86/printed?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716