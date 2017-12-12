Frost & Sullivan Recognizes IntelePeer for Excellence in Business Communications Enablement

IntelePeer's AtmosphereCommunications Platform has a wide application scope that delivers innovative solutions for partners and customers

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IntelePeer with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. IntelePeer offers highly scalable SIP and cloud-based communications services to enterprises, technology partners, and platform providers across its carrier-grade network. Its stage gate advantage is based on its AtmosphereCommunications Platform, which powers its enterprise, contact center, and platform communications services. By leveraging the Atmosphereplatform, IntelePeer not only provides SIP trunking and multi-channel functionality to its own customers, but also powers market-leading UCaaS and contact center offerings for some of the largest global communications technology providers.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2wlqOSQ

IntelePeer's AtmosphereCommunications platform has a wide application scope for today's business communications needs. It is designed for a high level of service turn-up automation, which allows partners to deliver communications services through both white label offerings and direct integration of multi-channel services which scale cost-efficiently and error-free. IntelePeer's platform differentiates them from many of their competitors in the SIP market, and allows it to be a first mover with PSTN and voice services enablement for cloud communications solutions, such as Cisco Spark and Meraki.

"IntelePeer's innovation lies in its ability to help technology and provider partners, as well as enterprise customers, deploy voice and call center services quickly and with minimal human intervention," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Michael Brandenburg. "Through its technology innovations, IntelePeer brings almost unmatched levels of speed and agility to the SIP trunking market."

Unlike many of its competitors, IntelePeer has remained focused on its core competencies and as a result, is leveraging its offerings in new and innovative ways. Leveraging their automation platform and cloud communications expertise, IntelePeer delivers additional cloud-based functionality, such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR) applications, call routing, and enhanced toll-free capabilities which allows companies to streamline communications management and control their customer experience without having to purchase or maintain additional equipment.

IntelePeer's voice network and AtmosphereCommunications Platform present an elegant and automated approach to moving communications to the cloud. IntelePeer works closely with UC vendors to validate and certify their services with not only the most popular platforms, but nearly all of UC and private branch exchange (PBX) platforms on the market today. IntelePeer recently expanded the deployment options for its AtmosphereVoice Services and SIP to include access for legacy TDM and PRI customers.

"Innovative leaders in the market are working to enable SIP-based services to deliver more than a simple replacement for legacy services, and are disrupting the common models set in place by traditional service providers," noted Brandenburg. "IntelePeer is a leader in SIP trunking technology enablement because of its ability to push its services to new limits and offer the benefits of a truly cloud-based voice service in exactly the way its customers and strategic partners want to consume them."

IntelePeer has been delivering SIP trunking services since 2003 and is recognized throughout the market as an alternative to the more traditional service providers that are moving to IP-based voice solutions. Additionally, it has been building brand recognition by forging partnerships as well as facilitating other providers' entry into these new ecosystems. Overall, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to honor IntelePeer for developing a technology that can be adopted by a wide range of companies to create better solutions for their customers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer has been a leading provider of Voice Services since 2003. We deliver complete business communications solutions including full-service cloud calling and unified communications through Cisco Spark, complete Cloud Contact Center, Enterprise Voice Services and SIP Trunking, and Unified Communications (UC) Enablement for Carriers and Hosters. Visit www.intelepeer.com to learn more.

Contact:

Lindsey Kocel

P: 720.889.9542

E: lkocel@intelepeer.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com