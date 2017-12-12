SA Ignite Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Leadership in Developing Pioneering Technology in the North American Value-based Care Compliance Space

The IgniteQ platform provides a comprehensive foundation for program management solutions with proactive tools for analytics, compliance regulations, and clinician performance optimization

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the value-based care compliance market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SA Ignite with the 2017 North American Enabling Technologies Leadership Award. The award is for providing cutting-edge IT solutions and for showing strong potential for continued penetration in the growing market for value-based care compliance and reporting technology.

"SA Ignite provides software solutions that automate, accelerate, and simplify the transition to value-based care. Through our independent analysis, Frost & Sullivan has found that the company's unique combination of technology and expert advisory services enables a high standard of customer value and exceptional ROI," said Nancy Fabozzi, Principal Analyst, Digital Health.

SA Ignite offers value-based care management solutions that help health systems, hospitals, clinics, and group practices address the many challenges that come with the market shift to value-based reimbursement. IgniteQ is the company's integrated SaaS-based platform designed to help providers manage the full range of steps and processes associated with value-based care program compliance and reporting. This solution stack includes three core functionalities, data and infrastructure, predictive analytics, and program management, which enable SA Ignite to help organizations continually succeed in the various and evolving dimensions of value-based care. An example of a solution on this innovative platform is IgniteMIPS,which brings predictive analytics and regulatory compliance together to manage every stage of the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) program management process.

While enabling information technology tools like the IgniteQ platform are essential for the shift to value-based care, it's the combination of technology and expert advisory services that drives the greatest and longest-lasting customer benefit. Frost & Sullivan has found SA Ignite's experience in the value-based care program management field allows the company to provide customers with expert advice that is highly actionable and valuable relative to its competitors in the market. In addition, SA Ignite solutions can show a fairly fast return on investment for most customers-generally less than 12 months-primarily as a result of two mechanisms: revenue maximization and internal program management cost reduction.

"Healthcare providers use a wide array of different programs and initiatives. They struggle to find a way to manage them in not only a cost-effective way, but also in a way that allows providers to proactively address shortcomings and gaps. This would allow them to both improve service provision and better manage their reputations," said Fabozzi. "SA Ignite's end-to-end platform and expert services provide comprehensive and proactive tools and insights that have proven to drive value-based care program success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SA Ignite

SA Ignite's compliance management and predictive analytics platform simplifies the complexities of evolving value-based initiatives. Some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations optimize their quality scores to reduce reputational and financial risk with the help of timely, actionable insights from SA Ignite.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

