Global Electric Vehicle Passenger Vehicle OEMs Platform Strategy Report 2017: Average of About 110,000 Units per Platform and 3 Platforms per OEM to Underpin EVs

Average of About 110,000 Units per Platform and 3 Platforms per OEM to Underpin EVs
With emission regulations getting stricter around the world, long-range electric vehicles (EVs) have become the need of the hour. One way of improving range is by underpinning future battery EVs (BEVs) on dedicated EV platforms.
This study delves into the key platform strategies that are expected to be adopted by global passenger vehicle OEMs and their approach towards EVs and EV infrastructure. This research also involves a comparative analysis of OEMs' EV platform strategy through 2025 and highlights the trends that are arising as a result of the introduction of dedicated EV platforms in the OEM product portfolio.
This study answers several key questions:
- What is the need for an EV, and what are the driving forces behind the need for a dedicated EV platform?
- How are OEMs addressing the challenge of the high development costs of dedicated platforms? What strategies are OEMs adopting to effectively use both existing ICE platforms and dedicated platforms?
- What vehicle segments are OEMs targeting to launch BEVs and PHEVs on dedicated and ICE platforms? What are the target segments among key premium and non-premium OEMs?
- How are dedicated platforms going to influence the vehicle range and battery capacity industry average? What changes are OEMs making to vehicles on dedicated platforms to differentiate them from existing ICE models, and why?
- What are top strategies among OEMs that are influenced by dedicated platforms? How are dedicated platforms driving the industry towards sustainable transportation?
Given that this topic is a focal point for automotive OEMs to consider for future vehicle development, recommendations also are presented:
- Opportunities exist for global OEMs to partner with Chinese OEMs to develop China-specific models on dedicated platforms since EV demand in China is huge.
- The modularity of dedicated platforms can be exploited to launch SUVs in niche segments, such as between compact and midsize.
- Plug-in variants of existing models can help reduce time to market and meet regulations simultaneously.
The EV platforms of the following OEMs are discussed in this study: BMW Group, Daimler Group, Volkswagen Group (VW, Skoda, SEAT, Audi, Porsche), PSA (Peugeot, Citroen, DS), Tata Group (Jaguar, Land Rover), Geely Group (Volvo), General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Need for EVs, Key Markets and Solutions
- Electrification - Key to Meeting Future Emission Regulations
- Legacy OEM Strategies
- Number of EV Platforms by OEM
- Number of Platforms and Average Models per Platform
- 5 Key Strategies Driven by Dedicated Platforms
- Future Outlook
2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION
- Definition
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Key OEM/Participant Groups Compared in this Study
4. OVERVIEW OF OEMS VEHICLE PLATFORM STRATEGY
- Electrification - Key to Meeting Future Emission Regulations
- Dedicated Platform - Solution to Building Efficient EVs
- Dedicated Platforms Driving Sustainable Mobility
- EV Platform Strategy - Short, Medium, and Long-Term Targets
- OEMs Leveraging ICE Platforms for EVs
- 3 PHEV-BEV Adoption Strategies - EV Market Share
- Global OEMs' EV Platform Strategies
5. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF OEMS' FUTURE EV PLATFORM STRATEGY
- Number of EV Platforms by OEM
- Average EV Production Per Platform
- EV Production Split by Type
- Average Production and Number of Models per Platform
- Number of Platforms and Average Models per Platform
- Focus Segments on Dedicated Platforms
- Comparison of Mainstream Brands' EV Model Strategy
- Comparison of Luxury Brands' EV Model Strategy
- New Dedicated Platforms - Powertrain Flexibility Comparison
- Vehicle Range and Battery Capacity by Platform
6. POPULAR TRENDS DRIVEN BY THE INTRODUCTION OF DEDICATED EV PLATFORMS
- Trend 1 - Vehicle Design Language and Platform Strategy
- Trend 2 - EV Product Portfolio Optimization
- Trend 3 - OEMs' Investment in Charging Infrastructure
- Trend 4 - OEM Investments in Battery Technology
- Trend 5 - Optimal Vehicle Pricing Strategy
- Trend 6 - OEM Strategies to Tackle Initial Platform Development Costs
7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. KEY CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
9. APPENDIX
