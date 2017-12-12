Global Electric Vehicle Passenger Vehicle OEMs Platform Strategy Report 2017: Average of About 110,000 Units per Platform and 3 Platforms per OEM to Underpin EVs

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electric Vehicle Platform Strategy of Global Passenger Vehicle OEMs - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Average of About 110,000 Units per Platform and 3 Platforms per OEM to Underpin EVs

With emission regulations getting stricter around the world, long-range electric vehicles (EVs) have become the need of the hour. One way of improving range is by underpinning future battery EVs (BEVs) on dedicated EV platforms.

This study delves into the key platform strategies that are expected to be adopted by global passenger vehicle OEMs and their approach towards EVs and EV infrastructure. This research also involves a comparative analysis of OEMs' EV platform strategy through 2025 and highlights the trends that are arising as a result of the introduction of dedicated EV platforms in the OEM product portfolio.



This study answers several key questions:

What is the need for an EV, and what are the driving forces behind the need for a dedicated EV platform?

How are OEMs addressing the challenge of the high development costs of dedicated platforms? What strategies are OEMs adopting to effectively use both existing ICE platforms and dedicated platforms?

What vehicle segments are OEMs targeting to launch BEVs and PHEVs on dedicated and ICE platforms? What are the target segments among key premium and non-premium OEMs?

How are dedicated platforms going to influence the vehicle range and battery capacity industry average? What changes are OEMs making to vehicles on dedicated platforms to differentiate them from existing ICE models, and why?

What are top strategies among OEMs that are influenced by dedicated platforms? How are dedicated platforms driving the industry towards sustainable transportation?

Given that this topic is a focal point for automotive OEMs to consider for future vehicle development, recommendations also are presented:

Opportunities exist for global OEMs to partner with Chinese OEMs to develop China -specific models on dedicated platforms since EV demand in China is huge.

-specific models on dedicated platforms since EV demand in is huge. The modularity of dedicated platforms can be exploited to launch SUVs in niche segments, such as between compact and midsize.

Plug-in variants of existing models can help reduce time to market and meet regulations simultaneously.

The EV platforms of the following OEMs are discussed in this study: BMW Group, Daimler Group, Volkswagen Group (VW, Skoda, SEAT, Audi, Porsche), PSA (Peugeot, Citroen, DS), Tata Group (Jaguar, Land Rover), Geely Group (Volvo), General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Need for EVs, Key Markets and Solutions

Electrification - Key to Meeting Future Emission Regulations

Legacy OEM Strategies

Number of EV Platforms by OEM

Number of Platforms and Average Models per Platform

5 Key Strategies Driven by Dedicated Platforms

Future Outlook

2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION

Definition

Vehicle Segmentation

Key OEM/Participant Groups Compared in this Study

4. OVERVIEW OF OEMS VEHICLE PLATFORM STRATEGY

Electrification - Key to Meeting Future Emission Regulations

Dedicated Platform - Solution to Building Efficient EVs

Dedicated Platforms Driving Sustainable Mobility

EV Platform Strategy - Short, Medium, and Long-Term Targets

OEMs Leveraging ICE Platforms for EVs

3 PHEV-BEV Adoption Strategies - EV Market Share

Global OEMs' EV Platform Strategies

5. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF OEMS' FUTURE EV PLATFORM STRATEGY

Number of EV Platforms by OEM

Average EV Production Per Platform

EV Production Split by Type

Average Production and Number of Models per Platform

Number of Platforms and Average Models per Platform

Focus Segments on Dedicated Platforms

Comparison of Mainstream Brands' EV Model Strategy

Comparison of Luxury Brands' EV Model Strategy

New Dedicated Platforms - Powertrain Flexibility Comparison

Vehicle Range and Battery Capacity by Platform

6. POPULAR TRENDS DRIVEN BY THE INTRODUCTION OF DEDICATED EV PLATFORMS

Trend 1 - Vehicle Design Language and Platform Strategy

Trend 2 - EV Product Portfolio Optimization

Trend 3 - OEMs' Investment in Charging Infrastructure

Trend 4 - OEM Investments in Battery Technology

Trend 5 - Optimal Vehicle Pricing Strategy

Trend 6 - OEM Strategies to Tackle Initial Platform Development Costs

7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. KEY CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

9. APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned



Acura

Alfa-Romeo

Audi

Bentley

BMW

Bugatti

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Citroen

Dacia

Datsun

Dodge

DS

Ferrari

Fiat

Ford

Genesis

GMC

Holden

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Iveco

Jaguar

Jeep

Kia

Lada

Lamborghini

Lancia

Land Rover

Lexus

Lincoln

Maserati

Mercedes-Benz

Mini

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Opel

Peugeot

Porsche

Renault

Rolls-Royce

Samsung

SEAT

Skoda

Smart

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

