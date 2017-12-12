Glance Announces Speaking Spot at Blockchain Davos Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glance Technologies Inc.(CSE: GET.CN)(OTCQB: GLNNF) is pleased to announce that it will be attending and speaking on a panel at the inaugural Blockchain Davos event to be held in Davos Switzerland January 23 - 26, 2018. Glance will also be a sponsor of the event.

Each year in January, the top global leaders gather in Davos from every country and sector to collaborate on developing shared initiatives to improve the condition of our world. Led by 2017's blockchain boom and the "Fourth Industrial Revolution", Blockchain Davos is a gathering to build partnerships for a decentralized future. Blockchain Davos is an exclusive invite only conference for attendees. The event is timed to coincide with the annual World Economic Forum, which is also being held in Davos.

Glance is attending the event to raise awareness of its upcoming cryptocurrency and to make further inroads into the worldwide cryptocurrency and blockchain community. Glance's planned cryptocurrency is a rewards based token that will be granted as rewards to users of the Glance Pay mobile payment app every time they spend on the Glance Pay mobile payment network, whether they have paid with the new cryptocurrency or via other payment methods. This strategy is intended to support rapid adoption of the cryptocurrency to a broad range of consumers, although the app will also be marketed to crypto users in leading urban centers. Glance also intends to apply elements of its anti-fraud technology to this cryptocurrency to reduce the risk associated with converting traditional currencies to and from cryptocurrencies.

This conference will allow Glance to highlight the functionality from its previously announced purchase of the Blockimpact platform, which is a complete end-to-end cryptocurrency blockchain solution including the following features:

Biometric ID

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology

Digital messaging / group chat (with functionality similar to Whatsapp)

Financial wallet

Open application program interface (API)

Crypto/token/fiat wallet (which allows seamless conversion between currencies)

Reward system

Encrypted cyber security

In-app support system

Document sharing

Social network features

Peer to Peer marketplace functionality

Clarification

As a clarification of Glance's news release dated Dec 07, 2017: Fatburger Canada entered into an agreement with the intent to develop one store for a test trial of Glance's technology.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom automated rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements to access the cannabis, fitness and wellness, foreign student and tourist markets through Cannapay Financial Inc., Active Pay Distribution Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. Glance Pay is currently developing a rewards based cryptocurrency to be integrated into its platform.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech

