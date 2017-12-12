Simplilearn Launches Courses in New Age Digital Domains Namely - Machine Learning, Digital and Social Selling and Blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplilearn, the digital economy training company, has launched three new age courses in Machine Learning, Digital and Social Selling and Blockchain. Through these new courses, Simplilearn is positioned to help professionals and enterprises stay relevant with the latest skill sets relevant for the digital age.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535442/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg )



"Businesses today are at the crux of digital transformation, and the adoption of newer technologies is disrupting the way companies function. As we witness the rapid pace of change brought about by this digital transformation, we continue to help our students and enterprises adapt to the demands of the digital age by gaining new skills. Our exciting new courses were developed to meet the growing need for digital skills across enterprises and to create new career opportunities for our students," says Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn.

The new Machine Learning course was developed in response to the rapidly growing Machine Learning market. According to a research by Markets and Markets, the spending on machine learning technologies and applications is expected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2016 to USD 8.81 billion by 2022, a compound annual growth rate of 44.1 percent. The course is offered through an instructor-led classroom model with hands-on application of algorithms in machine learning. The course is designed for aspiring data scientists and machine learning engineers.

The Digital and Social Selling course is designed to help professionals and enterprises leverage advanced digital tools and techniques to drive faster conversions and generate higher returns. Students get hands-on exposure to modern CRM and sales intelligence tools. This course is ideal for sales and marketing professionals.

Blockchain technology is used to manage digital currency assets worldwide. Simplilearn's Blockchain course provides a deep understanding of blockchain technology, including the emerging trends in Blockchain innovation. This course is designed for web developers and those who need to understand Bitcoin transactions.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn's mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Data Science and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and upskill employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. Simplilearn's blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, relevant hands-on projects, and 24/7 teaching assistance. Leading global training organizations have recognized Simplilearn as an official provider of certification training and the company has been named the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn. To learn more, go to https://www.simplilearn.com.