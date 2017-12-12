Transaction significantly increases capacity for long-standing customer

A global webscale company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for a dark fiber solution to provide additional capacity to accommodate increased traffic demand.

The solution consists of more than 835 miles (1,350 kilometers) of long haul dark fiber located on multiple strategic routes in the UK and France. The solution utilizes Zayo's significant European assets acquired from Geo, Viatel and AboveNet. Zayo's global network provides pan-European infrastructure and connectivity to key subsea cable systems, delivering traffic to and from North America, Asia and Africa.

"In this case, our long-standing customer continues to experience increasing demand and needed to increase their dark fiber capacity connecting key markets," said Annette Murphy, managing director, Europe at Zayo. "It's another excellent illustration of Zayo's ability to meet the growing demand for capacity over our embedded network."

Global companies and carriers continue to demonstrate demand for dedicated, high-capacity networks, including dark fiber. Zayo provides both fiber infrastructure and lit solutions to a broad customer set, including webscale companies, carriers and enterprises in multiple sectors.

Dark fiber continues to be a strong option for companies that have high volumes of data traffic and want to manage and scale their own network.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

