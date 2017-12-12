The Dutch solar energy company is hoping to attract investors in a proposed 200 MW solar manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Assam.

Hyet Solar, an Arnhem, Netherlands-based producer of flexible solar modules, is exploring the possibility of constructing a 200 MW module manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Assam, pv magazine has learned.

The Dutch firm is hoping to attract investors - either Indian or foreign - to help support the venture.

Max Middelman, business development manager for Hyet Solar, told pv magazine that discussions are at an early stage, and while there is no concrete timescale for when the fab will be built, added: "India is a really interesting solar market for us right now".

