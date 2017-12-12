We all know the importance of data integrity and confidentiality, especially when it comes to financial details and any sensitive personal information which is susceptible to misuse, fraud, or theft. But, unfortunately, we do have cases of data leaks happening, although there are legal penalties that can be imposed on the culprit. When there are leaks that happen in the regulated finance sector, the same is possible in the unregulated sector such as cryptocurrency markets in spite of the technology used.One such leak reportedly happened in the South.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...