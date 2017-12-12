Jam City Signs Licensing Agreement with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment For Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a Mobile Narrative Role Playing Game set at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Story-Driven Mobile RPG Allows Fans to Choose the Path of their own Story as a Student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jam City, a Los Angeles based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, announced a licensing agreement to create Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will launch under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

"What an honor it is for Jam City to develop a mobile game for one of the largest and most iconic brands in history," said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. "As Harry Potter fanatics ourselves, we have great respect for the millions of people throughout the world who have followed the Harry Potter stories for more than 20 years. This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World."

The new game lets Harry Potter fans live the dream of becoming a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by creating their own character and progressing through their years at Hogwarts. Along the way players will participate in all of the magical classes and activities they have come to love - like Defence Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Duelling Club, and more. Most of the iconic professors from the Harry Potter stories reprise their roles in the game.

"Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling's spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting, fun way for fans to experience the Wizarding World," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "It is great to work with Jam City on the game, as the company has a proven track record of bringing rich, beloved worlds to players of mobile entertainment."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and will be available next year for mobile devices via the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mysteryas they are revealed, and to connect with other Harry Potter fans as you await your owl, visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery, and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.

About Jam City:

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social game experiences for millions of players around the world. Founded in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of popular and top grossing games including Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: Another Freakin' Mobile Game, and Marvel Avengers Academy among other titles. Jam City is at the forefront of companies that are monetizing mobile at scale. With 500 employees across studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and Buenos Aires and a headquarters in Los Angeles, Jam City has built a global business powered by culture-shaping creativity.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About Portkey Games:

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is a games label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding world. These new games allow players to explore, discover and be at the center of their very own wizarding world adventure.

About the Harry Potter Series:

Harry Potter continues to be a global phenomenon. Each of the seven books by author J.K. Rowling has broken sales records, with the series to date having sold over 450 million copies worldwide and translated into 80 languages. The Harry Potter films, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, have grossed more than $7.7 billion to date worldwide at the box office, making Harry Potter the largest-grossing film franchise in history.

