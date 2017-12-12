

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY), announced the first results from the pivotal Phase III MURANO study evaluating Venclexta (venetoclax) plus Rituxan (rituximab) compared to bendamustine plus Rituxan (BR) for the treatment of people with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL.



The results showed that a fixed duration of treatment with Venclexta plus Rituxan significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death (progression-free survival) by 83 percent compared with BR. No new safety signals were observed.



'The MURANO study results indicate that Venclexta plus Rituxan has the potential to provide an important new chemotherapy-free option for people with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. We are particularly encouraged by the magnitude of benefit observed across key efficacy measures compared to a current standard of care, and we look forward to discussing these results with health authorities,' Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development said.



Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie (ABBV) and Genentech. It is jointly commercialized by the two companies in the U.S. and commercialized by AbbVie outside of the United States.



Results from the study were featured in the official press program of the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta on Monday, December 11, and will be presented during the Late-Breaking Abstracts Session on Tuesday, December 12.



Genentech said that data from the MURANO study will be submitted to global health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, which has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with Rituxan for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CLL based on promising results from the Phase Ib M13-365 study.



