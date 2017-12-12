TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated December 12, 2017.

Carrera Capital Management Inc. ("Carrera") filed an early warning report today in connection with the acquisition on December 11, 2017 by Carrera of 386,000 common shares ("Shares") of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Issuer") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.6506 per Share, for an aggregate amount of $251,131.60.

Following the purchase of the Shares, Carrera along with Joint Actor, Eventus Capital Corp. ("Eventus") has beneficial ownership of 10.77% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares, assuming the exercise of 764,610 share purchase warrants held by Eventus.

The Shares were purchased by Carrera for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, Carrera may, from time to time, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over any of the Issuer's securities through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

The above-referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report please contact Jeffrey Zicherman at 416-364-1700.

Contacts:

Jeffrey Zicherman

416-364-1700



