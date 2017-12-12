EXCHANGE NOTICE 12.12.2017 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 13.12.2017



1 bond issued by Oma Säästöpankki Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 13.12.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 12.12.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 13.12.2017



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 13.12.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Oma Säästöpankki Oyj. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656782