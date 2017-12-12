Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-12 14:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq Tallinn decided on December 12, 2017 to resume trading in AS Tallinna Vesi shares (ticker: TVEAT, ISIN code: EE3100026436). Order management will be possible from 15:20 (EET), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 15:30 (EET).



Automatic order matching was suspended in accordance with the stock exchange rulebook section "Supervision".



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.