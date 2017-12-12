The Robert Kerr Partnership Re-Launch Their Website for Criminal Defence Services in Scotland

The Re-Designed Website is Easier than Ever to Navigate and Features In-Depth Information about the Law Practice's Specialist Legal Areas

RENFREWSHIRE, PAISLEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / The Robert Kerr Partnership of Paisley and Greenock in Scotland have recently launched their re-designed website which highlights their specialist legal areas including criminal defence and road traffic defence services.

For more information about their legal services, please visit https://www.therobertkerrpartnership.com/criminal-defence.html.

The Robert Kerr Partnership have expert lawyers based in Paisley and Greenock who have decades of experience and success in protecting their clients' best interests.

The firm cover Glasgow, Greenock, Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm, Gourock, Inverclyde, Renfrewshire, Barrhead, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire plus every police station and court in Scotland.

As one of the most accomplished criminal law practices in Scotland, the firm travel the length and breadth of the country from bases in Paisley and Greenock.

As two of the busiest jurisdictions in Scotland they are able to represent clients in all children's hearings and road traffic defence matters on a nationwide basis.

Their busy criminal defence practice handles all types of criminal cases including:

Murder/Culpable Homicide

Rape

Assault

Domestic Abuse

Sectarian Offences

Fraud

Drug Crimes

Breach of the Peace

Internet Crimes

Child Abduction

Their specialist Child Law Solicitors are highly knowledgeable and experienced in representing children and young people both at Hearings and in Court as well as being able to advise and work with clients throughout dealings with the social work department.

This can also include handling the full range of referrals to the Children's reporter and the Sherriff court. The Robert Kerr Partnership are highly experienced in representing clients at Children's Hearings on a range of issues including abduction and opposing adoption and will advise clients fully before attending a Children's Hearing.

The firm also has a selection of specialist Road Traffic Offences solicitors who have an excellent record for getting results. They can handle all types of road traffic case including:

Dangerous Driving

Careless Driving

Drink Driving

Speeding

Driving without Insurance

Driving with a Mobile Phone

Totting Up

To find out more or to contact their road traffic and criminal defence lawyers in Paisley & Greenock, or to book a free consultation please contact The Robert Kerr Partnership directly. This free initial legal advice is available 24 hours per day.

About the Robert Kerr Partnership:

The Robert Kerr Partnership is one of the most accomplished criminal law practices in Scotland. From bases in Paisley and Greenock, two of the busiest jurisdictions in Scotland, they travel the length and breadth of the country, representing clients in all children's hearings and road traffic defence.

