Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) ("UGE"), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce it has secured new contracts for 14 solar projects across Ontario school properties. The 14 projects, located in Brampton and Mississauga, will have an installed capacity of approximately 3 MW.

UGE was selected to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services on these projects, which leverage Ontario's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) program. Selection was based on UGE's extensive experience in this market segment including more than 50 successfully installed FIT school projects in Ontario.

"We are proud to support schools in their transition to renewable energy," said Marty Fleet, UGE's Regional Director in Canada. "Our solar solutions help schools tap into valuable economic returns as well as provide environmental and educational benefits."

The contract value for all 14 sites is more than CAD$3,000,000, with anticipated completion by the end of February, 2018.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long term economic and environmental returns. With over 340 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

