Frost & Sullivan Recognizes ComplianceQuest as Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for its Enterprise Quality Management Solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the enterprise quality management industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ComplianceQuest with the 2017 North American Enterprise Quality Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its innovative enterprise quality management software (EQMS) built on modern cloud architecture.

Collectively, customers are looking to address five key challenges in the quality and compliance market: lack of visibility into quality metrics across the enterprise, diversification in suppliers and rise of risk, islands of data, with poor integration mechanism to achieve a single unified view of operations, inability to view compliance and quality management as profit enablers and reduced performance variability. In North America, several point solution vendors provide valuable tools for overcoming many of these challenges, but none address it comprehensively.

Identifying these pain points, ComplianceQuest developed a smart Enterprise Quality Management software (EQMS) built on modern cloud architecture-leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, social media, and mobility-to offer an end-to-end product that addresses the present-day and emerging quality and compliance business challenges.

"In the Software-as-a-service (SaaS) market, there is an ongoing shift in channels," said Ram Ramasamy, Consulting Manager. "A decade back, solution-selling took the direct (at least 70%) route. Today, at least 40% of sales happen through multiple channels. This clearly illustrates that outdated ways of selling will no longer support real growth, as technology consumption models and updates have changed with the onset of cloud architecture. Compliance Quest has identified this shift ahead of time and have internalized this shift to drive incremental business benefits," Ram Ramasamy added.

ComplianceQuest's EQMS leverages both a modern cloud platform and multiple channels. Its unified suite of applications outperforms the competition in covering quality, manufacturing, supplier management, customer/field service, and health and safety that will drive excellent business value for the customer.

The solution is built for, and runs natively on, the Salesforce Platform. ComplianceQuest's astute decision to use the Salesforce cloud enables the company to focus and drive innovation into its solutions, while leveraging everything the Salesforce business platform provides today and in the future.

Frost & Sullivan believes that ComplianceQuest comprehensively addresses the need to leverage both cloud platforms and sales channels with the following:

Modern Cloud architecture: A key benefit of ComplianceQuest being natively positioned on the Salesforce cloud platform is that it helps developers easily create newer applications and roll them out more seamlessly.

By making things easier for companies undergoing digital transformation, ComplianceQuest is driving a portfolio differentiator in the market by leveraging an effective cloud system that has been functioning well for a long time.

Due to ComplianceQuest's native integration with Salesforce's Sales and Service Cloud and Salesforce appExchange solutions, customers will be able to easily integrate the solution with their existing infrastructure. Also, the serviceability of the solution is much more seamless, accessed through their existing infrastructure, which makes a good business case for ComplianceQuest as hesitant customers look for business continuity and improved user experience.

"ComplianceQuest is able to integrate its solution suite with traditional enterprise software solutions including ERP, LIMS, asset management, purchasing, PLM, MES, and HR systems. As a result, its performance strength spans management of quality and compliance aspects across the entire operational value chain. The breadth of portfolio coverage in a modern cloud platform is unique and very few peers are able to match this capability," said Nikki Willett, Chief Strategy Officer at ComplianceQuest.

ComplianceQuest re-energizes the industry with a modern approach to the traditional EQMS solution. Due to its strong performance, rapid establishment of significant brand loyalty, and a clear, future-ready market strategy, ComplianceQuest has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. In short, the award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

