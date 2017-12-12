Tissue Expanders Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaltissue expanders market is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to increase in the number of reconstruction surgeries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Growing concern among people regarding their physical appearance has led to a rapid growth of the tissue expanders market. In the U.S., over 102,200 breast reconstruction procedures were performed in 2014, which showcase a 7% rise from the previous year, as estimated by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition, cleft lip surgeries that are prevalent among the pediatric population also require tissue expanders. Thus, rise in the number of these surgeries has led to a huge growth of this market.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the percentage of women undergoing mastectomy procedures has increased by 36% from 2005 to 2013. Thus, growing number of mastectomies is anticipated to drive the demand for tissue expanders. In addition, burns and road accidents result in severe scars or deformities, which most often require surgical treatment. Hence, there is a steep rise in the number of reconstructive surgeries that make use of tissue expanders for such severe scars or deformities, which aids in market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Tissue Expander Market Analysis By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction), By Shape, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tissue-expander-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In 2016, breast reconstruction held the largest market share owing to large number of breast reconstruction surgeries performed

Forehead skin and scalp reconstruction is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increase in number of cicatricial alopecia cases

Anatomical-shaped tissue expanders dominated the market in 2016 due to their natural-looking appearance

Round-shaped expanders are expected to display fastest growth over the forecast period due to lower risk of expander ripples through the skin

Hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2016 due to large number of reconstruction surgeries being performed in hospitals

Cosmetology clinics are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the huge demand for specialty clinics for reconstructive procedures

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to increase in the number of reconstruction surgical procedures being conducted in this region

dominated the market in 2016 due to increase in the number of reconstruction surgical procedures being conducted in this region Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in road accidents and trauma cases in this region and developing healthcare infrastructure

is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in road accidents and trauma cases in this region and developing healthcare infrastructure Some of the major companies in the market are Mentor Worldwide LLC; Sientra, Inc.; Allergan; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; Eurosilicone; and KOKEN CO., LTD.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market -https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market

Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kidney-fibrosis-treatment-market

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aesthetic-lasers-and-energy-devices-market

Contrast Agent Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contrast-agent-market

Grand View Research has segmented the tissue expanders market on the basis of application, shape, end use, and region:

Tissue Expanders Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Breast Reconstruction Two-stage Breast Reconstruction Single-stage Breast Reconstruction Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction Face & Neck Reconstruction Others

Tissue Expanders Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Anatomical Round Rectangular Crescent Others

Tissue Expanders End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Cosmetology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tissue Expanders Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com