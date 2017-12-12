Global Alopecia Drugs Market Revenue Expected to Expand at CAGR of 4.8% Over Next Ten Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its recently generated research report titled, "Global Alopecia Drugs Market By Type (Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis) Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Injectable) End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Salons, Home Care) By Region - Global Forecast To 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the global alopecia drugs market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. According to report, the global alopecia drugs market was valued at US$ 6,901.8 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2026.

Alopecia is partial or complete hair loss, especially on the scalp, and either occurs in patches on the entire head or over the body. Alopecia areata is an immunologic disorder that generally affects men and women between the ages of 20 and 40. The disease starts with rapid patchy hair loss, which can spread to the entire scalp. It is an autoimmune disorder, in which the individual's immune system is assumed to attack hair follicles. In some cases, multiple factors working together can cause hair fall, but it is difficult to find the exact cause unless the individual is diagnosed with auto immune disease or on medication.

Global Alopecia Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

Hair loss due to cancer treatment, hormone imbalance, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, nutritional deficiencies, and genetics are some more factors driving growth of the global alopecia drug market. Moreover, increasing consciousness of one's personal appearance, novel therapeutic options, and high disposable income in developed countries are major factor expected to drive growth of the global alopecia drugs market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of medication, failure of drugs related to emotional stress, and adverse effect related to alopecia drugs are key factors restraining growth of the global alopecia drugs market.

Recent technological trends in the alopecia drugs market are development of drugs with less side effects, usage of azathioprine and capsaicin to treat alopecia, and introduction of Janus Kinase inhibitors to stimulate growth of hair follicles with minimum side effects.

Introduction and innovative new drugs to eradicate the side effects of conventional drugs to treat alopecia can generate high revenue opportunities for various players in the global alopecia drugs market. Moreover, development of novel and innovative topical forms of inhibitors for hair fall treatment resulting from infection, tuberculosis, and cancer treatment is projected to create new and beneficial opportunities for various players in the alopecia drugs market. Prominent players need to focus on development of drugs that cause less side effects and offer positive results.

Apart from these, other drivers, as well as restraints and opportunities have been analyzed and provided in the report along with accurate and valuable insights gleaned through extensive primary and secondary research efforts.

Global Alopecia Drugs Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global alopecia drugs market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global alopecia drugs market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Global Alopecia Drugs Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of route of administration, gender, and region. The route of administration segment includes oral, injectable, and topical. Gender segments include men and women. The regions covered in the analysis are The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

According to alopecia drugs market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz, Market is Estimated to reach US$ 10,992.9 Mn in 2026

By route of administration: The topical segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.1%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the route of administration segments.

By gender: The men segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the gender segments, registering a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR of over 7.3% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Alopecia Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global alopecia drugs market includes detailed competitive analysis on major companies such as Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., MERCK, Vitabiotic Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Global Alopecia Drugs Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alopecia drugs market for 2017-2026.

