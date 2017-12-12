Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc.: Skkynet Embarks on Market Entry Program in East Asia

Wavefront Global Market Entry Program helps bring Skkynet's Industrial IoT and Industrie 4.0 solutions to industry leaders in Taiwan and Japan

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. ("Skkynet" or "the Company") (OTCQB: SKKY), a global leader in real-time cloud information systems, is pleased to report that Skkynet was part of the Wavefront Global Market Entry Program, Taiwan & Japan 2017, from November 26 through December 1. The trip included networking receptions and one-on-one meetings with high-level decision makers in key Industrial IoT and Industrie 4.0 associations and industries in Taipei, Osaka, and Tokyo, as well as attending the System Control Fair & Measurement Control Show (SCF 2017) in Tokyo.

"Wavefront opened some valuable opportunities by connecting us to the right people at the appropriate level for each company we visited," said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet. "Both Japan and Taiwan are actively pursuing Industrie 4.0 and Industrial IoT initiatives, and these executives and leaders of thought expressed a keen interest in our end-to-end SaaS for real-time data that is secure by design."

"Skkynet's innovative technology and proven solutions for smart manufacturing, IoT, and embedded systems perfectly address the growing needs of industry in Taiwan and Japan," said Geoff Ledingham, Manager, Global Services at Wavefront. "We were pleased to assist them in entering these markets at just the right time."

Skkynet's delegation demonstrated how their software-based solutions allow industrial and embedded systems to securely network live data in real time from any location. These solutions include enabling bidirectional supervisory control, integration and sharing of data with multiple users, and real-time access to selected data sets in a web browser, either on-site or remotely over insecure networks such as the Internet.

"In less than a week we met a wide range of people, and were able to share our vision of the most reliable way to implement Industrial IoT to solve real-world problems," said Thomas. "Pretty much everyone we talked to was open to considering new methods for high-speed data integration and secure remote access, to gain advantage in the coming era of Industrie 4.0 and Industrial IoT applications."

Skkynet's DataHub middleware, SkkyHub service, and ETK provide secure access to industrial data, allowing users to fully integrate OT (operations technology) with IT systems and other applications anywhere in the world. Secure by design, it requires no VPN, no open firewall ports, no special programming, and no additional hardware. Secure integration of embedded devices, on-premise systems, and remote locations through seamless, end-to-end connectivity in real time lets users derive maximum value from Industrial IoT and Industrie 4.0.

About Wavefront

Wavefront is Canada's leader in transforming business through mobile and IoT innovation. It is a centre for commercialization for companies in the wireless and IoT technologies space. Wavefront's vision is to build a globally relevant, nationally connected ecosystem that delivers digital capacity, competitiveness and prosperity for Canadians.

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SKKY) is a global leader in real-time cloud information systems. The Skkynet Connected Systems platform includes the award-winning SkkyHub™ service, DataHub®, WebView™, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems, with no programming required. Skkynet's platform is uniquely positioned for the "Internet of Things" and "Industry 4.0" because unlike the traditional approach for networked systems, SkkyHub is secure-by-design. For more information, see https://skkynet.com.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Skkynet assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Skkynet believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Skkynet's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc.

Paul E. Thomas, President

Office: (888) 628-2028

Fax: (888) 705-5366

Web: https://skkynet.com

Email: ir@skkynet.com

SOURCE: Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc.