Stayed in a Dirty Airbnb? Hosts Can Now Learn to Properly Clean Spaces for Guests, Thanks to New CleanPHD Program

CleanPHD First to Offer Online Training/Certification Program for Cleanliness that Helps Hosts and Cleaning Companies Exceed Guest Expectations and HomeAway, Airbnb and Other Sharing Economy Companies Guidelines/Requirements

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / The founders of CleanPHD are pleased to announce the official launch of both their program and user-friendly website. The innovative new CleanPHD program is designed specifically to meet and exceed the host expectations that are provided by HomeAway, Airbnb and other "sharing economy" programs.

To learn more about CleanPHD and what the program entails, please visit https://cleanphd.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of CleanPHD understand that shared economy programs like HomeAway and others are rapidly gaining in popularity for both vacationers and business travelers. They also realize that while some spaces are cleaned thoroughly between guests, others are not as sanitary as they should be.

This realization inspired them to create and launch the CleanPHD program, an online training program that teaches the fundamentals of cleaning for the public. In addition, the program also instructs how to organize tasks to be time efficient, as well as provides step-by-step procedures to make sure nothing is missed along the way.

"Through testing and committing to uphold the standard set out in our program, Clean PHD certifies those that demonstrate their ability and willingness to provide a better, safer guest experience for the sharing economy," the spokesperson noted, adding that once certified, hosts or cleaning companies receive a unique digital certification badge and number identifying them and their commitment to clean.

Details about the CleanPHD program are available on the website. Hosts that join the program will receive access to the course materials, annual testing, a database of over 60 cleaning procedures, and Checklist Builder tool that not only helps the person cleaning to know how to be as efficient as possible, but also inform the next guests what was done to prepare the space for their arrival.

"This program will go a long way to afford owners of shared economy spaces, the opportunity to provide clean and healthy environments for their patrons, heighten the level of expectations of all shared economy spaces into the future, ultimately, ensuring a positive guest experience, every time," the spokesperson noted.

About CleanPHD:

At CleanPHD , the goal is to provide guests in the sharing economy as well as all other spaces with a clean and safe environment. The new program teaches the basics, or validates what a person already knows, about how to correctly and thoroughly clean a space for the public. For more information, please visit https://cleanphd.com.

