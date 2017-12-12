Q-nomy's new Financial Foundation Package is a ready-to-use solution for customer journey management, built on top of Q-nomy's Q-Flow software platform.

Q-nomy, a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and experience optimization solutions, today announced it has launched its Financial Foundation Package (FFP), a software application specifically targeting credit unions, community financial institutions and small banks.

The FFP includes the essential components of online appointment scheduling and branch visit management, all adjusted to suit the common needs of smaller financial institutions, with a number of easy upgrade options such as MS Exchange integration and optional self-service kiosks.

"FFP enables us to deliver a highly focused solution to credit unions and CFIs, much quicker than ever before", says Q-nomy's FFP Product Manager Shraga Tichover "Thanks to Q-Flow's software architecture we can do this without compromising the flexibility of the product, so we can further adjust the software to clients that wish to differentiate themselves from competition".

Q-nomy further announced its plans to deliver additional prepackaged solutions, catering to various market segments. These are expected to launch on the Q-Market in 2018.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omnichannel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys.

Q-nomy helps global household name customers to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service and care. Q-nomy has offices in North America and the UK, and has over 1200 installations in five continents in retail, telco, finance, healthcare, education and government organizations.

