In two separate studies, in the U.K. and Switzerland, respectively, the notion of combining solar power and trains has been explored. The results indicate it could offer a cost-competitive, energy saving alternative to the traditional power methods currently employed.

In the U.K., Imperial College and 10:10 have released a report detailing how British rail could be powered by solar PV by 2020, thus saving roughly £4.5 million (around US$6 million) annually. Community-owned models are an attractive option, they say.

With specially designed power electronics, the two explain how PV can be directly connected to electrified railways to supply one tenth of the energy needed to power trains, without connecting to the grid.

Using technology developed by 10:10 earlier this year, the Renewable Traction Power project will plug track-side solar panels into trackside substations, where trains can directly use the generated electricity.

By using direct current rail systems, the electricity generated through the traction power would not have to be converted to AC, thus saving around £4.5 million a year.

Imperial and 10:10 further outline how solar traction power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...