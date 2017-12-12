Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (US71) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 12-Dec-2017 / 13:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 11 December 2017 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class ccy Income ccy Amount (in share class currency) Lyxor LU0496787036 USD LAUS GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.44 Austr alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0496787036 USD LAUU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.44 Austr alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - D-USD LYXOR LU1650492256 GBP LYXFTSE GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.75 FTSE 100 UCITS ETF D-GBP Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.6 FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.2 FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.29 FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts Infla tion- Linke d (DR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.75 iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.75 iBoxx $ Treas uries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407889887 USD U35G GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.83 iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407889887 USD US35 USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.83 iBoxx $ Treas uries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U57G GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.98 iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US57 USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.98 iBoxx $ Treas uries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.95 iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.95 iBoxx $ Treas uries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.86 iBoxx GBP Liqui d Corpo rates Long Dated UCITS ETF - D-GBP Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.58 MSCI Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.58 MSCI Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.2 S&P 500 UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.2 S&P 500 UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQE EUR 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.62 SG Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0959210278 EUR SGQG GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.62 SG Europ ean Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - D-EUR Lyxor LU0855671011 GBP SGQP GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.48 SG Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - D-GBP The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 13th December 2017. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1407891602, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU0959210278, LU0959210278, LU0855671011, Category Code: DIV TIDM: US71 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 4990 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638209 12-Dec-2017

