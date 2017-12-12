XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Supports Elves & More this Holiday Season

GREENWICH, Conn. - December 12, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Elves & More to bring more than 1,000 new bicycles to children this holiday season. XPO is celebrating 12 years with Elves & More by supporting the organization's annual tradition of building and delivering new bicycles to boys and girls in Northeast Ohio.

This year, more than 400 volunteers, including XPO employees, will assemble the bicycles for delivery on 14 XPO trailers to two neighborhoods in Ohio on Sunday morning, December 17. Upon arrival, XPO employees and families, local community members and law enforcement officials will distribute a new bicycle to each child, suited to their size and age.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Our XPO volunteers are proud to once again partner with Elves & More to spread some holiday magic this season."

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More, said, "We have chosen bicycles as our gift of choice with the anticipation that the children will use their new bikes as a means of transportation to get to an after-school program, a community center, or any other place where they may find a positive role model."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

About Elves & More

Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is a registered 501(c)3 organization that is made up of hundreds of volunteers. Each board member is also a volunteer; they support the organization by donating their time and services, as well as financial support. Elves & More of Northeast Ohio takes great pride in having no paid staff. The board works diligently at securing in-kind gifts to keep the operating budget low. Approximately 96 cents of every dollar donated to Elves & More of Northeast Ohio is returned to the community in the form of bicycles at Christmas time. You can learn more about Elves & More of Northeast Ohio at http://elvesandmoreneo.org (http://elvesandmoreneo.org)

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)

