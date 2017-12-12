Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast Report 2017-2024 - Advancements in Linear Accelerator Technology / Mri-Guided Radiation Therapy / Proton Therapy

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Radiation Therapy Global Market - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Radiation Therapy Global Market is Expected to Grow at Mid Single Digit CAGR to Reach $8,680.6 Million by 2024
Radiation is one of the most common treatments for cancer and may be delivered by a machine outside the body (external-beam radiation therapy), or it may be delivered by a radioactive material placed in the body near cancer cells (internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy), or by systemic radiation therapy which uses radioactive substances, such as radioactive iodine, that travel in the blood to kill cancer cells. About half of all cancer patients receive some type of radiation therapy sometime during the course of their treatment.
Radiation therapy is sometimes given with curative intent. In such cases, radiation therapy may be used alone or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or both. It may also be given with palliative intent, which is not intended to cure; instead they relieve symptoms and reduce the suffering caused by cancer. For example, radiation given to the brain to shrink tumours formed from cancer cells that have spread to the brain from another part of the body.
Radiation therapy kills cancer cells either by damaging DNA directly or creates charged particles (free radicals) within the cells that can in turn damage the DNA, but does not travel throughout the body as chemotherapy treatment does. But, it can cause side effects, damaging healthy cells and tissues surrounding the tumour cells, in turn can also damage the surrounding organs and it may also leads to develop a secondary cancer as a result of exposure to radiation. Today, major advances in radiation technology have made it more precise, leading to fewer side effects with the modern ways of giving radiation therapy and careful treatment planning aim to reduce the risk of these complications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer Cases
3.4.1.2 Adoption of Unhealthy Lifestyle
3.4.1.3 Technological Advancements
3.4.1.4 Rising Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures of Cancer Treatment
3.4.1.5 Rapid Rise in Geriatric Population
3.4.2 Restraints and Threats
3.4.2.1 Side Effects Associated With the Radiation Therapy
3.4.2.2 Lack of Sufficient Infrastructure and Skilled Technicians in Low and Middle Income Countries
3.4.2.3 Lack of Awareness and Understanding About Radiation Therapy's Importance
3.4.2.4 High Cost of Radiation Therapy Devices
3.4.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
3.5 Regulatory Affairs
3.6 Reimbursement Scenario
3.7 Clinical Trial Data
3.8 Patent Trends
3.9 Technological Advancements
3.9.1 Introduction
3.9.1.1 Advancements in Linear Accelerator Technology
3.9.1.2 Mri-Guided Radiation Therapy
3.9.1.3 Proton Therapy
3.10 Funding Scenario
3.11 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.12 Supply Chain Analysis
3.13 Market Share Analysis by Major Players
4 Radiation Therapy Global Market, by Product Type
4.1 Introduction
4.2 External Beam Radiation Therapy
4.2.1 Linear Accelerators (Linacs)
4.2.2 Proton Therapy Systems
4.3 Internal Radiation Therapy
4.3.1 Seeds
4.3.2 Applicators & Afterloaders
4.3.3 Others (Electronic Brachytherapy & Accessories)
4.4 Systemic Radiation Therapy
4.4.1 Alpha Emitters
4.4.2 Beta Emitters
5 Radiation Therapy Global Market, by Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 External Radiation Therapy
5.2.1 Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
5.2.2 Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
5.2.3 Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
5.2.4 Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT)
5.2.5 Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)
5.2.6 Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT)
5.2.7 Other External Radiation Therapies
5.3 Internal Radiation Therapy
5.3.1 High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
5.3.2 Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
5.3.3 Other Internal Radiation Therapies
5.4 Systemic Radiation Therapy
6 Radiation Therapy Global Market by Applications
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Prostate Cancer
6.1.2 Gynaecology Cancers
6.1.3 Breast Cancer
6.1.4 Head & Neck Cancer
6.1.5 Lung Cancer
6.1.6 Brain Cancer
6.1.7 Gastrointestinal Cancer
6.1.8 Others
7 Radiation Therapy Global Market, by End-Users
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres
7.4 Radiation Therapy Speciality Centres
7.5 Others
8 Regional Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Major Companies
10.1 Accuray, Incorporated
10.2 Bayer AG
10.3 Brainlab AG
10.4 C.R. Bard Inc.
10.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
10.6 Eckert & Ziegler Bibeg
10.7 Elekta AB
10.8 Hitachi Medical Corporation
10.9 IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.)
10.10 Mevion Medical Sysytems
10.11 Raysearch Laboratories Inc.
10.12 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
10.13 Viewray Inc.
Companies Mentioned
- 21st Century Oncology
- Accsys Technology Inc.
- Accuray Inc.
- Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation
- Advanced Rad Solutions (ARS)
- Anazao Health Corporation
- Antisoma Plc Ltd
- Ariane Medical Systems
- Arplay Medical
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Bionix
- Bionucleonics Inc.
- Brain Lab, Inc.
- Bxtaccelyon Limited
- C-Rad AB
- C.R. Bard Inc
- Carl Zeiss Meditech, Inc.
- Cianna Medical
- CIRS
- Civco Radiation Therapy
- Core Oncology Inc.
- Dosisoft
- Eckert & Ziegler Bebig
- Elekta AB
- Filtrine
- GE Healthcare
- Hamming
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Hologic Inc
- Huiheng Medical
- ICAD, Inc.
- Impac Medical Systems
- Intraop Medical Corporation
- Ion Beam Applications (IBA)
- Isoaid
- Isoray
- Klarity Medical
- Lioness Therapeutics
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Mevion Medical Systems
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Modus QA
- Neusoft
- Nordion Inc.
- NTP Radioisotopes
- Nucleonix Systems Pvt Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Protom International
- Provision Healthcare
- Raysearch Laboratories
- Sensus Healthcare
- Shinva
- Siemens Healthcare
- Sirtex
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Teambest
- Theragenics Corporation
- Top Grade Healthcare
- Toshiba
- Traid Isotopes
- Varian Medical Systems
- Viewray Inc.
- Xstrahl Medical
