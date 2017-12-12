CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Opens New Store in Dover, Ohio

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair today announced the opening of a new store in Dover, OH. CPR is one of the largest mobile device repair franchise networks in the industry, with more than 400 locations internationally. The CPR Cell Phone Repair organization wishes to welcome and congratulate the new owners, Robert and Kristina Basso.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Dover, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/dover-oh.

"We are excited to open a new CPR location in the Dover, OH community that will serve the local businesses and residents," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Robert and Kristina bring another talented team to the CPR family and we wish them success with their new store"

Dover, OH, is south of Canton on the East side of the state of Ohio. CPR Dover is located north of the Tuscarawas River, across from the Dover Alliance Church and down the street from the Fourth Street Cemetery.

Kristina Basso, a life-long Dover resident and her husband Robert have 3 children who all attend Dover Public Schools. Robert worked as an accountant and mobile app developer for the last 15 years before venturing into digital device repair. The Bassos pride themselves on the family-friendly atmosphere of their rural store.

"Oftentimes, you'll find a customer just visiting the location and having a nice conversation with our staff," says Robert Basso. "I'm looking forward to providing affordable cell phone repairs to area residents, as well as service with a smile."

Robert Basso values continuing education and has received an MBA from Malone University and a degree in Mobile Applications Development from Stark State University. As an active member of his community, Robert is a member of the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce, BNI Tuscarawas County, and the Dover Exchange Club.

CPR Dover specializes in fast and efficient digital device repair. CPR's certified technicians can troubleshoot and diagnose any issue that gadgets might be having. From iPhones to tablets to desktop computers, CPR Dover can fix it all. Receive a Limited Lifetime Warranty on all parts and labor associated with any repair from CPR Dover.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Dover is located at:

300 E. 3rd Street

Dover, OH

44622

Please contact the store at 330-440-6864 or via email: rbasso@cpr-stores.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/dover-oh.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Bill Bishilany

bbishilany@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x649

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair