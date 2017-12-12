CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in North Kansas City

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce that a new CPR store opened in North Kansas City. With more than 400 locations in operation internationally, CPR is one of the largest mobile device repair franchise networks in the industry. CPR Cell Phone Repair extends the warmest welcome to new owner-operator Lou Berhane.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair North Kansas City, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/north-kansas-city-mo.com.

"We are excited to congratulate and welcome Lou Berhane to the CPR family. Lou will serve the North Kansas City, MO community in helping business owners and residents with all their electronic repairs," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We wish him much success with his new CPR store."

North Kansas City, MO, is located just eight short miles from Kansas City, MO, but is an independent municipality. It is home to many parks and greenspaces and lies north of the Missouri River. CPR North Kansas City is located off NE Antioch Rd in the Antioch & Vivion Shops plaza.

Lou Berhane, who is married with four children, comes to the digital device repair industry from the medical field, where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoys soccer and football and is looking forward to continuing to help the community, just in a different way.

"I am very proud to open my first CPR Cell Phone Repair store" says Berhane. "I'm looking forward to providing superior digital device repair service to area residents at CPR North Kansas City."

CPR North Kansas City is a one-stop-shop for all gadget repair needs. Count on the skilled staff to provide fast, affordable and efficient device repair. The store honors the CPR Limited Lifetime Warranty on all parts and labor associated with repairs and CPR North Kansas City offers free diagnosis and estimates prior to servicing repairs.

CPR Cell Phone Repair North Kansas City is located at:

2514 NE Vivion Rd

Kansas City, MO

64118

Please contact the store at 816-493-7331 or via email: repairs@cpr-northkansas.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/north-kansas-city-mo.com

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Bill Bishilany

bbishilany@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x649

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair