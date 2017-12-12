MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") reports operations at Cobra Oro processing plant have continued normally since the General Elections held on November 26, 2017. Uncertainty regarding the outcome of the election for President, where vote counting has remained ongoing until recently, has resulted in demonstrations in various part of the country.

On Monday, December 11, 2017, the President has been officially reelected with his Party having won a majority in Congress, a new polical achievement.

To date, the election had no material impact on Cobra Oro's operations and the Company continues to ship dore bars as usual to Metalor, its principal buyer.

It is also important to note that "El Mochito" mine has seen their operations ongoing in Honduras for the last 50 years, irrespective of the government in place. To that effect, the current opposition leader, Salvadore Nasrella has pronounced a very pro-mining speech when campaigning in Choluteca. The Company remains very pleased with its operations and investment in Choluteca, an area of the country known for its stability, economic growth and little delinquency.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the new ball mill has been installed and is currently being tested. Click on the link to visualize the latest pictures.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Values in the news release are quoted in canadian dollars.

Contacts:

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Jean Labrecque

President

514-808-9807



