

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Tuesday announced its plan to pursue a spin-off of its infrastructure-related businesses to Trinity shareholders. The separation is planned as a tax-free spin-off transaction to the shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018. The plan was unanimously approved by the board.



Upon the spin-off, the two separate public companies are expected to have leading positions in their respective industries, strong free cash flow generation, and compelling growth opportunities.



Trinity's portfolio of businesses will be comprised primarily of Trinity's industry-leading rail-related businesses under the trade name TrinityRail. The new infrastructure company will be focused on infrastructure-related products and services.



Timothy Wallace, Trinity's Chairman, CEO and President, said independently focused public companies will give the investment community better insight into the potential value of its businesses.



Trinity has also announced $500 million share repurchase program, effective January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019.



The separation process will include a thorough review of the necessary Board membership, executive leadership, and management teams. The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.



The Company also declared its quarterly dividend to be 13 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable January 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2018.



