The installation at a top UK Premier League Football Club Stadium will provide Energy Reductions and deliver significant Financial and Environmental Benefits.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) is pleased to announce that the company has successfully completed an installation at one of the UK's top "Premier League" Football Clubs.

Energy reductions are already being recorded and look certain to exceed the expected targets that have been set by the club management.

Ted Konyi commented, " This installation carries on the success that our UK team is having with a number of market verticals. Of particular interest on this installation is that Smartcool's proprietary technology was applied to Mitsubishi Ecodan heat pumps being used to heat the domestic hot water for the stadium. This system is a more efficient method of heating hot water and either a replacement for gas fired boilers or installed on new construction as an alternative to gas fired boilers. It represents an entirely new market opportunity for Smartcool that consumes large electrical energy that can be improved through the deployment of Smartcool technology. The system operates 24/7/365and averages 1mWh per day. Anticipated ROI is 2 year or less."

Nick Weedon, Smartcool's National Sales Manager responsible for the account said, " This installation marks another successful project designed and executed by the Smartcool UK team. The application on the Clubs heat pumps broadens the base of Smartcool installations bringing both financial and environmental benefits. Working with such a prestigious client who recently topped Sky Sports Ultimate Premier League Table was exciting for us all. I look forward to working with the club on other projects in the near future."

About Maloney Associates Ltd.

The sustained energy management for the club was carried out by Keith Maloney, MD of Maloney Associates, Keith's has vast experience of over 25 years in the management of energy and environmental projects. Maloney Associates were one of the first professionals in the UK to be accredited to the CMVP (Certified Measurement Verification Professionals). They are also one of the first to be accredited "Low Carbon ISO 50001 consultants" by CIBSE. Keith and his team have fast become one of the country's leading consultants with a reputation for delivering substantial energy, costs and carbon savings.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOhome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

