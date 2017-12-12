12.12.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) IMMOFINANZ confirmed at REDUCE, TP EUR 2.00 - Restart of merger discussions with CA Immo - RCB earnings estimates and NAV forecasts are broadly unchanged- Profitability of the group remains very low despite the sale of Russia- We see the values of EMPARK Business Park in Warsaw at risk- IMMOFINANZ trades at very demanding valuation multiples based on RCBe 3Q 17 results were mixed and showed the very slim profitability of IMMOFINANZ despite the significant reduction of vacancy rates, the painful sale of the Russian...

