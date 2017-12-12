New Senior Corporate Services Hire Announced by Zedra Singapore

SINGAPORE, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Zedra, the fast growing, independently owned trust, corporate and fund services group, has announced the appointment of Lisa Tan to the role of head of corporate services in Zedra's Singapore office.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161003/414270LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618590/Zedra_Lisa_Tan.jpg )



Lisa has extensive experience built up over 10 years working with both private clients and corporate entities. At KPMG, she specialised in corporate income tax compliance and advisory work for large multinational companies. Later, whilst working with global trust and fiduciary providers, she built up substantial experience in setting up corporate structures for both private clients and large multinationals, with a particular focus on Singapore based structures.

Commenting on her appointment, Zedra Singapore managing director Wendy Sim said, "Lisa adds a new dimension to our Singaporean team, bringing with her extensive experience of both international taxation and the establishment and administration of multi-jurisdictional corporate structures for both private clients and large multinational companies. She will certainly be a key addition to the team here."

Lisa adds, "Zedra's approach to the market, being independently owned and entrepreneurially minded, will open up new opportunities for us to provide innovative solutions to clients and I am looking forward to working both with colleagues in Asia and worldwide across our network of 14 offices to help deliver this vision."

Zedra is committed to expanding its business across the important North and South Asian region from its offices in Singapore and now boast one of the more vibrant and faster growing teams in the region.

Lisa holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree and is a Chartered Accountant (Singapore) with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA).