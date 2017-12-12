

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Litecoin, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by value, that has been considered as a fork of digital sibling Bitcoin, has reached an all-time high price Tuesday, up by more than 6900 percent of its value at the beginning of this year.



At one stage, Litecoin was trading at $299.93, an increase of approximately 73 percent in 24 hours.



After starting out 2017 at $4.33, this new record value represented a Year-To-Date return of roughly 6900 percent.



Analysts have cited many reasons for Litecoin's phenomenal rise in 2017 such as the influence of bitcoin's rise, increased interest from Asian investors and Litecoin's faster transaction speeds than bitcoin.



Meanwhile, South Korea's top financial regulators have indicated that they are considering a possible ban on all cryptocurrency transactions.



Yonhap news agency quoted Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Choi Jong-ku as saying that the restriction is aimed at minimizing side effects of bitcoin transactions and reducing speculative investment.



Indonesia and Bangladesh have banned the use of bitcoin as a payment tool, while the central banks of China and India have warned investors against betting on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



Despite increased scrutiny and regulation across the globe, the price of bitcoin has soared 1700 percent since the start of 2017.



The first ever bitcoin future trading in the world made its debut on a major U.S. exchange Sunday evoking immense response from traders.



