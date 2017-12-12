Hamster Marketplace Launches Pre Token Sale: The Blockchain-Based Retail Platform for Inventors, Gadgets and Electronics

Blockchain-based Amazon Competitor Hamster Marketplace is Pleased to Announce their Token Presale is Launching December 11th and will run until December 31st. The HMT Token Powers the Platform Connecting Inventors, Innovators, and Gadget Producers with Tech-savvy Consumers

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / After receiving 600K USD in private investment; decentralized retailer Hamster Marketplace has launched their pre token sale. The platform will allow millions of customers to access a unique range of one-of-a-kind products, while thousands of vendors worldwide will gain access to new lucrative markets.

Hamster Marketplace is a one of a kind, decentralized, nonprofit trading platform which enables emerging producers and startups an opportunity to sell their niche electronics to an eager market without the need for a third party.

Funds raised during the Token Generation Event and through the distribution of HMT tokens will allow Hamster Marketplace to attract vendors and buyers to build out the decentralized trading platform of the future.

This innovative model allows vendors who do not have the ability to sell their product through current platforms to reach out to millions of buyers while also giving producers the freedom to take control of the platform using the Emercoin open blockchain voting system. Using the blockchain allows the platform to be democratic, ensuring there is no corruption from any parties.

Competitors are the giants like Amazon, eBay and Alibaba which Hamster Marketplace aims to disrupt due to the transparent nature of the blockchain. Verified reviews on Hamster Marketplace are linked to the blockchain, and cannot be tampered with as on other digital platforms. IP (intellectual property) of inventors is also strictly enforced on the blockchain; there will be no cheap imitations for sale. Having no central point of failure, the platform will be resistant to downtime, hacks, spam, and poor quality products which plague legacy marketplaces.

Initially, Hamster Marketplace will be aimed towards inventors, producers of indie-electronics and gadgets, and the millions of individuals worldwide looking to access these technologies and inventions of the future.

For buyers and technology fans

A unique set of gadgets and electronics

Inventions, DIY, and products for any needs

Selective offers without fakes and at the manufacturer's price

For producers

Large audience with a demand for niche electronics

Minimum costs for positioning and promotion

The ability to take their sales and production to a new level

The Hamster Marketplace Pre Token Sale

To fund ongoing development of the platform, Hamster Marketplace is holding a pre-token sale beginning 11th December at 11 a.m. GMT. On sale will be Hamster's native ERC20 HMT tokens.

HMT will not be mineable, and Hamster will set a soft cap of $2 Million USD as the minimum level of funding to reach to continue development. In total 14,000,000 HMT will be created, with 1,200,000 of these tokens up for sale in the pre-token sale at a 20% discount of $1.40 per token. Funds raised will allow Hamster to follow their roadmap effectively, releasing the Alpha version in mid-2018 and the Beta version by the end of 2018.

For more information about Hamster Marketplace and the pre-token sale please visit: https://hmstr.io

Follow Hamster Marketplace on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamsterMarket

Like Hamster Marketplace on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HMSTRmarketplace

Read Hamster Marketplace Updates on Medium: https://medium.com/@HamsterMarketplace

Media Contact: Denis Bulavin

Email: info@hamster.io

Location: London, United Kingdom

Hamster Marketplace is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: Hamster Marketplace