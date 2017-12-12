

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in November, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, the core producer price index rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



