CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- Renovo, a technology company that builds automated mobility operating systems, today announced its collaboration with Samsung Electronics on the development of highly-automated vehicle technology. The collaboration, which has been underway since the beginning of the year, will enable the Samsung Strategy & Innovation Center (SSIC) Smart Machines Group to use Renovo's AWare operating system in its first fleet of test vehicles in California.

Renovo's AWare, the first OS built specifically for automated mobility on demand (AMoD), brings together heterogeneous systems safely and securely, and will help accelerate the development of highly automated vehicles at scale. AWare is already powering vehicles being tested on private and public roads today, and will continue to support additional AMoD pilot deployments in 2018.

Renovo is working to realize a world in which, at the touch of a button, automated vehicles take us on safe, convenient and enjoyable urban journeys at extremely low cost. Like Samsung, the company believes that this will only be possible through open innovation and collaboration: the diverse technologies used by car companies, fleets, electronics suppliers, networks, artificial intelligence providers, and other application centers must be interoperable for automated vehicles to function safely on our roads.

"We are delighted to have Samsung as a partner and investor, and to work with them to develop the highly automated vehicles that will reshape mobility in the coming years," said Chris Heiser, Co-Founder and CEO of Renovo. "Samsung is a global technology leader that helped disrupt the entire communications industry as traditional flip phones became the smartphones we use today. With a similar transformation coming to the mobility sector, Samsung was the first and obvious choice for Renovo to partner with as a technology collaborator and investor. Samsung's recent announcements about their activities in the mobility sector underscore their commitment to it. We look forward to continuing to work together to develop and bring to market highly automated vehicle technology and solutions."

"Renovo is working on the cutting edge of mobility -- building a robust and scalable operating system for the next generation of automated vehicles which we are using in our test vehicles. Their vision aligns with our mission at Samsung, creating open technologies that foster collaboration, and lead to safer, smarter vehicles," said John Absmeier, Senior Vice President of HARMAN Autonomous/ADAS Strategic Business Unit and Vice President of Smart Machines for Samsung Strategy & Innovation Center. "Automation is transforming the mobility experience, and it requires that the automotive industry come together to create a truly safe, open, and interoperable ecosystem. Renovo's expert team is working to make that happen."

Samsung has already, through its other funds, partnered with and invested in a number of innovative automotive companies that will help create smarter, safer, connected vehicles.

About Renovo

Renovo is a mobility software company accelerating innovation in Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD). AWare is Renovo's scalable Automated Mobility Operating System (AMOS) which merges software, data analytics, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for AMoD deployments. The company combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities, united through a singular commitment to transform the way people and things move. Visit renovo.auto

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

