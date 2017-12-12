CompactCath Receives CE Mark For Its Flagship Discreet Intermittent Urinary Catheter

Approval clears the way for distribution of CompactCath in 28 countries across Europe, bringing new generation of intermittent catheters to EU patients.

PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CompactCath (www.compactcath.com), a medical device company committed to improving the quality of life for people with bladder conditions, today announced its flagship intermittent urinary catheter has received CE Mark approval as a Class III Medical Device.

Designed by a team of physicians, engineers, and catheter users that met at Stanford University using patient-centered design, CompactCath is a revolutionary compact intermittent urinary catheter for patients looking for a discreet, hygienic, and easy to use solution that fits seamlessly in their everyday life. It comes pre-lubricated with silicone oil, features fire-polished eyelets and non-touch insertion. It also includes a drainage control mechanism and opaque packaging -- giving catheter users more privacy, comfort, hygiene, and control.

"We've received overwhelming support and adoption since launching in the US a little over a year ago," said Naama Stauber Breckler, CEO. "Catheter users love how small and portable the catheter is, how much time they save, and most importantly, how it's been able to simplify their lives. We're thrilled to be able to expand our reach and finally bring CompactCath to users in Europe, who have been waiting a long time for this."

CompactCath is a unisex catheter available in a variety of sizes for use by both pediatrics and adults. Its coiled packaging makes it the only 16" catheter that fits in the pocket or the palm of the hand. Its small, lightweight design eliminates much of the inconvenience or embarrassment while introducing confidence and control to those who self-catheterize.

For further information please visit www.compactcath.com.

About CompactCath

CompactCath is commitment to improving the quality of life for those who suffer from bladder conditions and need to self-catheterize. CompactCath is composed of a multidisciplinary team of physicians, engineers, and MBAs who share a passion for healthcare, design, and comfort. Established in 2012 at Stanford University, CompactCath is driven by the goal to design medical devices that enable those with chronic conditions to lead active, thriving, independent lives.

