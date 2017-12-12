Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028

LONDON, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market reached $12.2bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by calcium channel blockers and ACE inhibitors.

Report Scope

• Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market forecastsfrom2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs marketby drug class:

- ACE inhibitors

- Angiotensin-II receptor blockers

- Calcium channel blockers

- Beta blockers: BREVIBLOC, Bystolic

- Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)

- Diuretics

- Others

This report provides aSWOT Analysisfor each drug class.

• This report provides revenue forecast for theseleading drugs:

- Aceon

- Lisinopril

- Losartan

- AVAPRO

- Twynsta

- BREVIBLOC

- Bystolic

- Mircera

- Epoetin Alfa BS

- Natrilix SR

- Spironolactone

- Urief

- AURYXIA

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs marketby distribution channel:

- Retail Pharmacies

- Hospital Pharmacies

- Online Pharmacies

- Others

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market byregional and national market:

- North America:US and Canada

- Europe:Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America:Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa:Saudi Arabia, South of Africa, Rest of MEA

Each regional market isfurther broken down by drug class and distribution channel.

• This report provides company overview, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments for theleading companiesin the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market:

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Amgen

- Roche

- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

- Allergan

- AbbVie

- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie, Inc.

Allergan plc

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eisai Co., Ltd

Emory Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius

Galenica

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hospira

Instituto Terapeutico Delta Ltd

Japan Chemical Research Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lupin Laboratories Ltd.

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

Novartis International AG

ObsEva

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC

Serdia Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Validus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

Zydus Cadila

