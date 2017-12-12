Company honored for its continued commitment to delivering a world-class global recognition program

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and performance solutions, was named the "Premier Supplier of the Year" by its customer Eaton Corporation.

Eaton, which works with 50,000 suppliers globally, uses its Premier Supplier Award to honor strategic partners that exhibit integrity, teamwork, innovation, and performance. This year, Eaton recognized Globoforce for powering Eaton's recognition program, E-STAR, for more than 95,000 employees around the world.

"Eaton has always been an advocate of the impact of gratitude and positivity in the workplace," said Chris French, vice president of customer success, Globoforce. "We are proud of and thankful for our long-standing partnership and this honor, which is a testament to our commitment to always going above and beyond for our customers. I am also incredibly proud of the Globoforce team who works tirelessly to make programs like Eaton's a central part of their culture."

"We have high standards when it comes to selecting partners," said Dee Otts, vice president of compensation, Eaton. "For our employee recognition program, we were looking for a partner that would help us provide a consistent, global recognition experience, shape our culture and demonstrate the ROI of our recognition program. We view the Globoforce team as an extension of our team and know they always have our best interest top of mind. Their commitment to integrity, teamwork, innovation and performance is truly stellar. We look forward to our continued partnership as we create a more human workplace at Eaton."

In 2013, Eaton partnered with Globoforce to launch E-STAR, its global social recognition solution for every employee in the organization with the goal to increase employee engagement and retention, and make it easier to offer culturally relevant awards around the world.

About Eaton

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition and continuous performance development solutions helps build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

